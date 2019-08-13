Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $6.30 Million in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 263,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.09% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 7,828.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

HYEM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. 98 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,010. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79.

