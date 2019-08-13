Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,803,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,397,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,211,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,169,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,623,000 after acquiring an additional 166,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,951,000 after acquiring an additional 483,889 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $13,377,022.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.92. 13,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,990. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

