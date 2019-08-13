James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on James River Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

JRVR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.71. 94,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.50. James River Group has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.10 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

