Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 870,706 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 293,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $72.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.0311111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

