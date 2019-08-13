Ivanhoe Mines’ (IVN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.19. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.54.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Martin Forrester Bawlf sold 39,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$164,853.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,016 shares in the company, valued at C$2,432,636.08. Also, Director Elia Mikhael sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$89,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,264,023.04. Insiders sold 71,616 shares of company stock valued at $293,565 over the last 90 days.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

