ITV (ITV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ITV (LON: ITV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2019 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/26/2019 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/25/2019 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – ITV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/25/2019 – ITV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/16/2019 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/25/2019 – ITV had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie.

ITV traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 107.40 ($1.40). 7,158,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.05 ($2.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 44,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

