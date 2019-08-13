ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,391,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 1,148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

ITT stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. 23,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,494. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

