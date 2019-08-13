iTicoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $303.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00017594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last week, iTicoin has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $60,052.00 and $303.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00272755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.01402615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023098 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00097646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000440 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

