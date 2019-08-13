iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,539 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.42% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $67,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.17. 77,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

