iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $125.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,313. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

