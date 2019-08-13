iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 13.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $123,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.29. 156,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

