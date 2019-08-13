iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 416,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 240,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. 2,239,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,996,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

