iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Position Boosted by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,759 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4,050.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after buying an additional 312,988 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after buying an additional 202,013 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,745,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.53. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $114.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

