iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 940,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 211,417 shares.The stock last traded at $61.48 and had previously closed at $60.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.