iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,309,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $211,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,005.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.19. 53,579 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.29. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

