iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,115,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.81. 366,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,153. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

