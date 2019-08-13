iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.37. 295,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

