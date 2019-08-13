iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Holdings Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,582,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

