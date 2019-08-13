Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.54 Million

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post sales of $140.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.70 million and the highest is $144.76 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $136.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $556.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.80 million to $566.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $594.80 million, with estimates ranging from $571.90 million to $611.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $23.05. 40,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.71 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Parker William Rush bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,281,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,617,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,849,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,816,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,764 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,998,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,448,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

