Investors Buy High Volume of Asante Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 502 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 813% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.60 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PUMP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 33,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,357. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $25.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $426,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,000.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.