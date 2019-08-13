Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVL):
- 8/2/2019 – Level One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “
- 7/31/2019 – Level One Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2019 – Level One Bancorp was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2019 – Level One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 7/3/2019 – Level One Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “
Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $179.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.88.
Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director James L. Bellinson bought 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $107,598.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.
