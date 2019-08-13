Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVL):

8/2/2019 – Level One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

7/31/2019 – Level One Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Level One Bancorp was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Level One Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/3/2019 – Level One Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $179.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

In related news, Director James L. Bellinson bought 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $107,598.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

