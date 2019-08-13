Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TransDigm Group (TDG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) recently:

8/9/2019 – TransDigm Group was given a new $610.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $539.00 to $617.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $605.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – TransDigm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $540.00 to $565.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TDG traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.02. 100,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,775. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $555.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.79.

Get TransDigm Group Incorporated alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $785,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $31,514,641. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.