Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.52) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 92.54 ($1.21).

Intu Properties stock opened at GBX 34.38 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 37.48 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.66. The firm has a market cap of $465.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

In other news, insider Robert Allen bought 100,000 shares of Intu Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

