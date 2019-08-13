Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Releases Earnings Results

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 89.26% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

INTZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 13,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $66.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.08. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

