Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. Purchases 20,000 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,269.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 486,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,714. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.15 million, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,924,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 410,308 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,386,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 817.3% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,131,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,570,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 133,848 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

