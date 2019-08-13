Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,779. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $520.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,743.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.