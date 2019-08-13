Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We are reiterating our Hold rating on ICPT after the company reported a slight 2Q19 beat on Ocaliva revenues, which appear to have been aided by a benefit in channel inventories. With that said, our thesis remains unchanged and we think there are too many unknown variables in terms of OCA’s potential adcom/approval and launch in NASH for us to be comfortable recommending the stock here. Management remains on track to file its NDA for OCA in NASH by the end of this quarter followed by its MAA filing in the EU in 4Q19. We think investor focus remains on the potential for OCA in NASH and in particular: whether or not ICPT’s filing of a NDA for OCA in NASH (rather than a sNDA) can lead to bi- furcated/indication based pricing, potential payer/reimbursement dynamics in the NASH category and the use of non-invasive biomarkers vs. biopsy for diagnosis.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.86.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,884. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $58.21 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,572.61%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $46,802.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

