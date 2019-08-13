IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 52,417 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 180,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

