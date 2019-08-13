Insider Selling: Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Hayden Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $232,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,435 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $22,342.95.

On Thursday, May 16th, Hayden Brown sold 2,266 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $35,893.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. 1,186,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -40.71. Upwork Inc has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

