Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $944,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,893.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 953,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 256,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
