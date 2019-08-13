Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $944,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,893.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 953,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.77. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 256,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

