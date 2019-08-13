Insider Selling: Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.82, for a total value of C$1,093,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,375 shares in the company, valued at C$2,529,848.85.

Bryan A. Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Bryan A. Coates sold 25,000 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.70, for a total value of C$417,500.00.

Shares of TSE:OR traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.46. 471,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is -22.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.64.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

