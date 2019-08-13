Insider Selling: HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) CFO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $226,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HCI traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. 57,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.55. HCI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. HCI Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. Research analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in HCI Group by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in HCI Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.