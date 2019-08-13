Insider Buying: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Richard Barry bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at $388,737,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SRPT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,857. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.01.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.64% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,666,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,766,000 after buying an additional 826,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 788.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 775,458 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 768,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,642,000 after acquiring an additional 641,904 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,624,000 after acquiring an additional 233,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 383,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 218,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.
