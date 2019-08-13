Insider Buying: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Richard Barry bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at $388,737,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SRPT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,857. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.64% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. BTIG Research set a $190.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,666,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,766,000 after buying an additional 826,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 788.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 775,458 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 505.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 768,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,642,000 after acquiring an additional 641,904 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,624,000 after acquiring an additional 233,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 383,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after acquiring an additional 218,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

