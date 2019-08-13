Insider Buying: Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $383,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,708.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 655,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.61 million, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of -0.13. Quotient Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 73,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

