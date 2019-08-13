Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Get Inphi alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPHI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

IPHI stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.06. Inphi has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,518.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,048,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth $48,565,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 229.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 534,474 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 265.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter worth $4,281,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 15.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.