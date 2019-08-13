Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.98 ($43.00).

IGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

IGY stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.25 ($50.29). The company had a trading volume of 165,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Innogy has a 1-year low of €37.08 ($43.12) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.02). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.01.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

