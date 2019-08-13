Ink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,475.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, LBank, Bit-Z and Exmo. Ink has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $11,475.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, LBank, CoinBene, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, EXX, TOPBTC, Coinnest, HitBTC, Coinrail, Exrates and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

