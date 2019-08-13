Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Trading 1.3% Higher

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.92 ($2.78) and last traded at A$3.91 ($2.77), 2,034,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.86 ($2.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Inghams Group Company Profile (ASX:ING)

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells poultry products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feed for poultry, pig, dairy, and equine industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

