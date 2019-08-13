Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Information Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of III opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 10,750 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,112,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $31,314.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,088,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,918.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,708 shares of company stock valued at $339,626. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 5,644.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,746,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 127,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 487.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 103,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

