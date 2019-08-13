Incent Price Reaches $0.23 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Tidex and Bittrex. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $25,692.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00269318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.01301051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00096343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

