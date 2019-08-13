ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Issues Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%.
ICCC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 1,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
ImmuCell Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.