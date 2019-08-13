ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Issues Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%.

ICCC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 1,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

