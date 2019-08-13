imbrex (REX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,261.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One imbrex token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $173,261.00 and $5.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00271616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.59 or 0.01327524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00096412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000435 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.