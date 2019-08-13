IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,079 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.08% of IHS Markit worth $276,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,774,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,870,000 after acquiring an additional 530,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,972,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,535,000 after acquiring an additional 405,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,497,000 after acquiring an additional 376,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,176,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.26. 13,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,799. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $9,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,539,607.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.85.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

