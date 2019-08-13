ICOX Innovations (OTCMKTS:ICOX) Trading Up 14.8%

ICOX Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOX)’s stock price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 28,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22.

ICOX Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOX)

ICOX Innovations Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical, business launch, and post-business launch support services.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ICOX Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICOX Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.