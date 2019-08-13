ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the quarter. ICC accounts for about 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned 5.76% of ICC worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICCH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146. ICC has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

