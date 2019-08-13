Hydrogen (HYDRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.53 Million

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar. One Hydrogen token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinEx, BitForex and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00265933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.01252500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Token Store, Bittrex, IDAX, CoinEx, IDEX, BitMart, DEx.top, Mercatox, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

