Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.71

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.71 and last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 170954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSE shares. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$14.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Robert John Peabody acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,954,082.13.

Husky Energy Company Profile (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

