Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) versus Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Critical Analysis

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Taubman Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust 18.92% 8.28% 1.38% Taubman Centers 9.68% -20.52% 1.43%

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Taubman Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust $58.96 million 1.31 -$5.47 million ($0.31) -10.52 Taubman Centers $640.87 million 3.98 $83.49 million $3.83 10.88

Taubman Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taubman Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taubman Centers has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Taubman Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out -96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taubman Centers pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Taubman Centers has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Taubman Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taubman Centers 1 8 2 0 2.09

Hunt Companies Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Taubman Centers has a consensus price target of $56.73, indicating a potential upside of 36.13%. Given Taubman Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taubman Centers is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Taubman Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Taubman Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taubman Centers beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

