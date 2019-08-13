Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.93, 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 55.49% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

