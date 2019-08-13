Hoth Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:HOTH) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Hoth Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:HOTH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 14th. Hoth Therapeutics had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.60. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

